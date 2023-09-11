Local dancehall hosts benefit for woman severely injured in crash

TEMPLE, Texas — Bo's Barn Dancehall is known for their lively karaoke and — of course — dancing. But today the doors were open to raise funds for a good cause.

Michelle Yglecias was seriously injured in a wreck when a vehicle struck her car on August 6. The crash took the lives of her husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

"My family is overwhelmed, so overwhelmed with the generosity of the people of Central Texas, the Texans and local Texans," said Eric Worley.

On Sunday, friends, family and others hit the dance floor to show support and help Michelle recover.

From a live auction, to a silent auction, all the money helps pay for Michelle's medical expenses.

"They're giving Michelle a hug. The family has coordinated this along with friends, and then Bo's Barn donating their time, it's just amazing," said Gabrielle Parkey.

Michelle has a long road ahead of her. Her family said she could have medical bills in the millions as she will need care the rest of her life.

That is why the community is coming together to show her that she's not alone.

A GoFundMe for Michelle has been set up.