Local clinic in Killeen offering free fillings & extractions to uninsured

This morning the Greater Killeen Community Clinic will host Dental Day to give free services to help people who are not insured.

Most health experts recommend you visit the dentist twice a year but when you do not have insurance that is tough to do.

Executive Director TaNeika Moultrie said there are thousands in Central Texas who have not received care in over a year because they do not have coverage and cannot afford dental visits out of pocket.

That is why the clinic partnered with three dental providers in the community to do free fillings and extractions for those in need.

“They will come into the clinic and get registered," said Moultrie. "They will be triaged by our providers and then will send them out to the various dental clinic to be seen and receive those services whether they’re receiving a dental extraction or filling.”

Moultrie said they do this event every year and they’re hoping to increase those services next year.

“We are excited about what that’s gonna look like as we expand services and dental services is at the top of our list," said Moultrie. "We even hope to expand locations and move to a bigger location."

Next year will also mark 30 years for the clinic. You have to be 18 years or older and uninsured to qualify for the free services Friday. It runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic in Killeen. You must bring your photo ID.

Moultrie said they will also be able to provide transportation to providers during the event.