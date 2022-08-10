Local church helps Ukrainian refugees find safe place to live with "Uniting for Ukraine"

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Most college students go back home during the summer. However, Katia who goes to school in Lithuania and lives in Ukraine, it’s just not an option right now.

“We had hoped to the last moment I didn’t want to come anywhere but home,” said Katia.

Her hopes of being at home with her family were ruined once the war started.

“My family is in the occupied city in Ukraine. It’s dangerous to go outside and to walk around the city. There’s a shortage of groceries, food, medicine,” she said.

The shootings, the bombings, the devastation, it’s all real. It’s why Zhenya, a Ukrainian seaman who travels frequently for work, helped his wife Ira escape their home country.

“Anything can happen with these people each day. Nobody can protect us or cares about them. It’s like a jungle now, it’s very dangerous,” said Zhenya.

“One day our street market in the center of the village with shelves. Six people were wounded and several died on the spot,” said Ira’s translator.

Thankfully all three could rely on their friend Desirae Clark. She offered help to them since the war began and now she’s opened up her home in Copperas Cove.

“While these horrible atrocities are happening in Ukraine, we have the opportunity to help wonderful precious people. I happen to know them and that makes it even more of a burning passion for me,” said Clark.

Over the past 12 years, Clark has adopted a daughter from Ukraine and helped several people, friends and orphans from the foreign country as well.

Now, she is encouraged by her Church, Cove Church Of Nazarene, to join “Uniting for Ukraine,” to help find Ukraine War Refugees is safe space to live.

“When she found out that we can bring folks here to the states and be able to support them, sponsor them and bring them here to give them some relief, that was exciting. That’s how I heard about it and how we responded to it was that we just wanted to be involved,” said Lead Pastor Ann Hohner.

“It makes me realize that there are people who care and there are people who can give you support and help without wanting something in return,” said Ira’s Translator.

The program allows Ukrainian war refugees and their immediate family members who are outside the United States to our country and stay temporarily for a two-year period of parole.

Clark hopes that her church inspires others and Central Texas to join in uniting Ukraine as well. Clark said she’s hoping to bring four families to Copperas Cove.