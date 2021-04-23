Local business steps in to make Belton High School's prom dreams come true

BELTON, TX — Belton High School's prom dreams are coming true thanks to one local business.

The music stopped when it came to the Class of 2020's prom due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, Schoepf's BBQ in Belton is stepping in to make the big dance happen for the Class of 2021.

”It’s exciting that the kids this year are going to get to have a prom and they're going to get to have it outdoors, and I think that’s really cool, in a neat place. I don’t look at it for them as well we go to go outdoors instead of indoors. You get to go outdoors!” said Ronnie Schoepf, owner of Schoepf’s BBQ.

Holding the prom outside was a must for the school board if prom was to happen this year.

“Once the school board decided that COVID was getting better, they looked for an outdoor option, and after investigating several outdoor options, Schoepf's had all of the requirements for safety for the students where it was enclosed,” said Brandy Romer, Belton High teacher and prom sponsor.

Several other local businesses are also chipping in, providing everything from food and seating to lighting and music. The dance has brought the community together.

”It’s neat when you get to work with several different companies because we’re stronger together, as the say,” said Schoepf.

The outdoor prom has raised one concern, but these Texas teenagers are ready for it.

”The biggest question was about girl's shoes. Well, what do they wear out there in that crushed granite? When they go inside, they're wearing high heels or something, I guess. Well, I wore Rebook tennis shoes to my prom.” said Schoepf.

Shoe selection aside, students are happy just to have a prom this year.

“This year they were really excited, especially after the disappointment from last year, that we get to have prom,” said Romer.

Thanks to the community coming together, and businesses like Schoepf's BBQ, this year’s students don’t have to miss out on the memory of one of high school’s oldest traditions.

