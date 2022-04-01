Local breweries to sell Ukrainian beer, all proceeds support Ukraine

As the Russian invasion rages on overseas millions of Ukrainians are fleeing their homeland dodging bullets and bombs.

“Seeing that news story of a little girl in her unicorn pajamas who had been killed because of this senseless war, it could have been our daughter. You cannot ignore that,” said Adriane Hodges with Bold Republic Brewing.

It is why Bold Republic Brewing and several other bars are helping a Ukrainian brewery raise money to support those in need.

“We wanted to do something to put money in the hands of people now. We will be donating on the front side of this and backside of this project,” said Patrick Hodges with Bold Republic Brewing.

Bold Republic Owners Patrick and Adriane Hodges say they along with Southern Roots Brewing in Waco will donate $1,000 upfront and soon they will sell a beer created by the Ukrainian brewer.

“It’s not a recipe that we produced it is their beer that they brew in Ukraine it is just huge and shows how much they need the help,” said Adriane.

All the proceeds will help Ukranian refugees. Adriane said local stillhouses helped them raise money for the National Desert Storm War Memorial to honor soldiers like her father who died in the Gulf War. Now she is paying it forward.

“It takes good people to step up and help. My dad paid the ultimate sacrifice for that. He instilled that in me,” said Adriane.

The Hodges said the beer should be ready to sell next month.