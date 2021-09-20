Watch
Little Nolan Road closure begins tomorrow in Killeen as city completes asphalt overlays

Posted at 2:23 PM, Sep 20, 2021
KILLEEN, Texas — Some roads will be shut down throughout Killeen beginning Tuesday as the city completes asphalt overlay and milling.

Little Nolan Road from Bacon Ranch Road to Stan Schlueter Loop will be shut down at various times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 25.

Lanes will be closed starting at 7 A.M. and will include single, multiple or entire shutdowns.

Traffic control devices will be put in place to guide motorists around the closure.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes for the closure.

