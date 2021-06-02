Little Nolan Road bridge closed until further notice for repairs

KILLEEN, TX — The City of Killeen announced the Little Nolan Road bridge located near Cunningham Rd will be closed until further notice to repair the bridge and the drainage infrastructure.

Traffic will be detoured indefinitely and motorists should find alternate routes.

Access to Little Nolan Rd west of the bridge is via WS Young Dr and Cunningham Rd and access to Little Nolan Rd east of the bridge is via Stan Schlueter Loop.

