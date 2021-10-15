Little Joe Birthday Celebration invites Central Texas community to honor Tejano legend

One of the biggest stars in music is having a birthday party right here in Central Texas and guess what? You're invited!

The lineup is set for the "Little Joe Birthday Celebration" and the gates open at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Temple.

Little Joe Hernandez "King" brought us the music we call Tejano, but he also brought us a lot of artists the world may never have heard of because not only did he stay busy on stage, he also stayed busy promoting Tejano music behind the scenes.

Looking back Little Joe said he always had an inclination that his audience and market were going to grow, so he gave it the attention it deserved.

"I knew of a lot of great decisions that weren't recording because major labels weren't paying attention," said Little Joe. "There weren't any reporting companies for us. I knew the audience I was already drawing that there was a market out there that needed to be exposed."

The Tejano legend said he started his first record label in 1968.

"...I wanted to record the artists that I knew, kinda like ... Motown," said Little Joe.

La Familia

His birthday party will feature a Bobby Pulido outdoor concert and street dance, five live bands, food vendors, arts and crafts, and more.

Some of the groups paying tribute to Little Joe include Tyler Bigley and the Copano Cowboys, "El Chavalon" Eric Flores, "La Voz De Oro” David Marez, and Bobby Pulido.

As his thank you to Central Texas for many years of loyal support, Little Joe himself will take the stage with La Familia and Los Hermanos Hernandez.

Due to Little Joe's friendship with a universe of celebrities, you never know who may show up for the birthday bash.

The site is located at the big parking lot right behind city hall, at the intersection of Central Ave. and Main St.

Tickets are available online for just $20, and kids under 12 are free.