Life changing mentorship program started in Killeen at Rancier Midde School

The Liberty Christian Center in Killeen is working with the Rancier Middle School to mentor kids who need it most. The mentorship program kicked off just this Monday and it's already making a mark.

One mentee, Ja'Kye Williams said, “You just gotta push through about what they say, if they say stand up, keep going, do the next right thing… you gotta do the next right thing.”

At just 12 years old, he's already understanding the value of having a mentor. A Special Education Teacher at Rancier Middle school, Teka Hyatt said, “I pick out a few students who I know could need someone to talk to just based on how they act in the class and what they’ve been going through.”

It was created for kids like Ja'Kye in mind. Those who appreciate the guidance and want to become a super student.

When I asked Ja'Kye what he wants to be when he grows up, this was his response, "I wanna create games so when I create the games, I can make it cool enough so it could go out into the world.”

One mentor in the program is Pastor Rodney Glichrist of Liberty Christian Center, he said, "One of the things we’re doing and I think these guys are the right guys for … is that we are all fathers.”

Providing mentorship for kids in Killeen, changing their life, one conversation at a time.

