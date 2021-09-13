Letter to Bell County: Local leaders say data surrounding vaccine 'isn't debatable,' health services stressed

Five Bell County leaders signed an open letter to Bell County residents on Monday, stressing the importance of vaccinations in regards to hospitalization capacity.

The letter said data surrounding vaccines is not debatable, and can not be denied. Local leaders said, according to the county's largest healthcare provider, 93 percent of patients that are hospitalized are unvaccinated, 96 percent of patients in the ICU are unvaccinated, and 97 percent of COVID-19 patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.

The letter said health care services in the county are stressed, and workers are exhausted.

"Why? Because COVID-19 patients have filled the beds," said the letter. "Beds that would otherwise be available for those in need of hospitalization ... like someone who has had a stroke, or a heart attack, or in a car accident."

According to Bell County leaders, 3 to 6 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are vaccinated, but 100 percent of those patients have other underlying health issues.

"This data isn't from the CDC or from the State," said Bell County leaders. "It's data from Bell County hospitals. It's from your family, your friends, your neighbors."