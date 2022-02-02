Last-minute preparations for the winter storm

With the winter storm right around the corner, last-minute preparations can seem hectic.

Shawn Kelley with Texas A&M Central Texas said, “Think of it as the three-legged stool, you wanna protect your home, protect your vehicle and protect yourself.”

He added, “If you don’t have to go anywhere don’t go anywhere… if you do have to go anywhere make sure the air pressure in your tire is full.”

The roads may be frozen anytime between Wednesday morning through next week, for this reason, you want to make sure you get all your essentials Kelley said.

In addition to this, Kelley advises to cover your faucets, change the air filter in your furnace, and do not use outdoor heating devices like charcoal grills in your home - the carbo-monoxide the grill gives off can cause a fire.

You can also invest in carbon monoxide and fire smoke detectors for your home and stack up on perishable foods and water.