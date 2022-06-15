Last day for the Bell County Walk for Uvalde

Twenty-one miles for 21 victims who lost their lives in the Uvalde shooting... all to raise money for those victims' families.

It is a cause one local man has been on for the past three weeks.

Wednesday Daniel Chapin finished the walk with two miles.

He presented the mayor’s office with an American flag for 10-year-old Tess Mata, which he has done for every victim he is walked for.

Chapin said they raised around $1,400 during the fundraiser.

While they fell below their fundraising goal, the effort has morphed into the creation of Uvalde foundation for kids. The goal is to bring more training into schools and save lives in the future.

“The kinda hope that each one of these children had," Chapin said. "Every day they woke up and faced this crazy world. They still laughed and smiled, and they still had hope for a beautiful future, that is possible for us too."

Chapin said the foundation will continue to raise money for those victims and create programs to help schools become safer for all children.

