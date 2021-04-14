Suspect barricaded inside Harker Heights home

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX — Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene after a suspect barricaded themself inside of a home in Harker Heights.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 1:30 p.m., officers attempted to serve a search warrant in the 300 block of East Cardinal Lane when gunshots were fired.

Authorities say there are no hostages. They are unaware of any injuries at this time.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals, DPS, Harker Heights Police Department and Bell County Sheriff's Office are on the scene.

The community is asked to avoid the area of Crymes Lane and East Robin Lane.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.