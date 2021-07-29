Lane closures begin Thursday night on I-35 in Belton

BELTON, TX — Lane closures on I-35 will begin Thursday night in Belton as crews conduct paving work.

Crews will close northbound main lanes of I-35 SL 121 to Central Avenue and all traffic will be directed to the SH 317 exit (293A).

Closures will begin Thursday night at 7 pm and will continue through Friday morning.

The on-ramps to SL 121, Holland Rd and I-14 eastbound frontage will also be closed.

I-14 eastbound, approaching I-35, will also be closed and traffic will be directed to the Connell Street exit.

The westbound exit ramp will also be closed.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.

