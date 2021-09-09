Lamar Middle School placed on lockout after student report of a 'possible safety concern'

TEMPLE, Texas — Lamar Middle School was placed on a lockout Thursday due to a student report of a "possible safety concern."

According to Temple ISD, around 10:04 a.m., school staff, in conjunction with the Temple Police Department, placed the campus on lockout in order to investigate the report.

Around 10:45 a.m., Temple PD asked for students and staff to temporarily clear the building.

Students and staff re-entered the building around 11:10 a.m., and all campus activity resumed as normal around 11:45 a.m.

Authorities say no evidence was found to support the reported concern. Temple PD also concluded that no additional safety measures or precautions would be needed.