Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Lamar Middle School placed on lockout after student report of a 'possible safety concern'

items.[0].image.alt
Temple ISD
Temple ISD
Posted at 11:44 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 13:22:00-04

TEMPLE, Texas — Lamar Middle School was placed on a lockout Thursday due to a student report of a "possible safety concern."

According to Temple ISD, around 10:04 a.m., school staff, in conjunction with the Temple Police Department, placed the campus on lockout in order to investigate the report.

Around 10:45 a.m., Temple PD asked for students and staff to temporarily clear the building.

Students and staff re-entered the building around 11:10 a.m., and all campus activity resumed as normal around 11:45 a.m.

Authorities say no evidence was found to support the reported concern. Temple PD also concluded that no additional safety measures or precautions would be needed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019