La Vega ISD student, 14-year-old girl dies after attempting to cross railroad tracks

BELLMEAD, Texas — The La Vega Independent School District is mourning the death of a ninth-grade student on Wednesday.

The school district announced the student's death in a letter to parents, saying the tragic loss was reported that morning. The Bellmead Police Department said a 14-year-old La Vega student was struck by a train just after 8 a.m.

The police department said the student, a Bellmead resident and Jr. ROTC student, was attempting to cross the railroad tracks when she was struck. The tracks are located at the 1000 block of Air Base Road.

"According to witnesses, the victim fell as she was crossing the railroad tracks, and that is when the train hit her," said the police department.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Justice of the Peace.

The school district and police department are not releasing the student's name at this time. The collision and sudden death are still under investigation, but no charges are currently anticipated.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and we ask for continued prayers to be with them," said La Vega ISD. "Counselors are currently on-site to provide support for students and staff and will continue to be there as long as needed."