KPD investigating a drowning, death at Killeen hotel

The Killeen Police Department is investigating the drowning and subsequent death of a man on Wednesday evening, August 11.

Officers responded to a call at about 6:34 pm in reference to a drowning victim at the Travel Lodge located at 810 East Central Texas Expressway.

According to KPD, CPR was in progress as the call was made, and life-saving measures were continued when officers and paramedics arrived at the scene.

The man was pronounced deceased at 7:57 pm by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The name of the victim is pending next of kin notification. This investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.