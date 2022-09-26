Killeen ISD launches new survey from students, parents & teachers

KILLEEN, Texas — It's been six to seven years since Killeen ISD released a survey for students, teachers and parents to partake in.

Now, with the recent tragedies in school districts across the nation, Killeen ISD PIO Taina Maya has released a new statement, including a survey.

The survey is the first step toward making that goal a reality.

Next week, between the days of Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, all KISD employees will receive an email from CESA 6 to complete the confidential survey.

Parents will receive a survey following that time.

More on the importance of that survey coming up tonight at 6.