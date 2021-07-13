KISD hosts vaccine clinics with Baylor Scott & White

There is still a large number of people in Central Texas who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine and the new school year is right around the corner.

That is why Killeen ISD has partnered with Baylor Scott & White host COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for anyone 12 and up.

”This is actually our second go around. We wanted to offer a second chance because we know some families were out on vacation and did have the opportunity. Now hopefully we’ve gotten the word out more and we’re able to pick up a few more than we did last time,” said Dr. Jamie Avila, Pediatrician with Baylor Scott & White Mclane Children’s Medical Center.

Last time they held clinics with KISD they vaccinated over 870 people and that’s a number they hope to beat this time around.

”So we know in Killeen ISD alone, there were 20,000 kids eligible so really, I want to see several thousand,” said Dr. Avila.

That is why 12-year-old Johnathan Sewell had his mom bring him to the clinic so he could be on the list of kids vaccinated, even though he was a little scared.

”It’s because I thought it was going to hurt until I got it. My mom told me it wasn’t going to hurt that badly. My mom said it was her second dose that hurt so, I'm really nervous to get the second one,” said Johnathan Sewell, 12-year-old KISD student.

Doctors with Baylor Scott & White want parents who are still hesitant to get the vaccine to understand that it is safe for them and their children.

”Even us, we’re getting our own children vaccinated with this thing. So, if I had any doubts, I wouldn’t offer it to yours because I already got mine their vaccines,” said Dr. Avila.

12-year-old Johnathan Sewell wants his friends to know, it’s not that bad.

”Just be strong, get it and you won’t feel anything. Just don’t tighten up and be brave, ” said Sewell.

There will be two more clinics on Wednesday at Killeen ISD Career Center from noon to 6:30 and on Thursday at Harker Heights Elementary from 1:00 to 6:30.