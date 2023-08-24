Killeen's police and fire departments face off in a Battle of the Badges

KILLEEN, Texas — The Battle of the Badges is one of those events held every year where not only residents from Killeen get together to donate blood, but also where the police and fire departments can go head-to-head in a friendly competition.

So far, the fire department has won two years in a row with hopes that this year they can make it a third, bringing out their best including the fire chief's dog.

“It's been really friendly," said Stephanie Jardot with Carter Bloodcare. "So far this year I will say it seems a little more competitive this year. Overall, its gone good. Both departments have had a great turnout."

Jardot said that this is the third year they're partnering with the City of Killeen and every year has gotten bigger with each year bringing more donors.

She said that blood can last up to 42 days and is another reason why donations are important. During the summer is when blood is needed the most and encourages everyone to donate.