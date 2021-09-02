Killeen woman indicted in murder of 20-year-old woman

A Killeen woman, De’Jauna Monte Williams, has been indicted by a Bell County Grand jury for the murder of 20-year-old Kaitlyn Silverio in March of 2020.
On March 29, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Hereford Lane in reference to a call about a shooting victim.
Officers found Silverio lying on a roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately airlifted to a Temple hospital in critical condition.
Silverio later died due to her injuries.
Two suspects, Williams and 19-year old Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr. were charged with the murder in an incident that detectives determined was a narcotics transaction.
Williams turned herself in to the police headquarters.
Henderson has since already been indicted, both now reside in Bell County Jail with a bond set at $1,000,000 each.