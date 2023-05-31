Watch Now
Killeen woman dead from rollover crash after losing control of her vehicle

Posted at 2:38 PM, May 31, 2023
KILLEEN, Texas — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was killed at around 10 a.m. on Monday in Killeen after she was ejected from her vehicle.

According to police, the victim, 41-year-old Amanda Elizabeth Love, was traveling westbound on W. Stan Schlueter Loop at a "high rate of speed", lost control of her vehicle, and struck landscape fixtures which caused the vehicle to roll over.

Love was airlifted to a hospital after police found her lying on the shoulder of the roadway, and was pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit continue to investigate this fatality and there is no additional information at this time.

