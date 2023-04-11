Killeen woman arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Harker Heights, 5 injured

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Killeen woman was arrested early Sunday morning for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, where she injured five victims with a "cutting instrument" in the 300 Block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Harker Heights, according to police.

Officers were dispatched for a fight, where a preliminary investigation revealed that five people had been injured.

Four of the five victims transported to the hospital by Harker Heights emergency medical services were later released, and one victim is currently stable in the hospital, police say.

33-year-old Wayneisha Shanae Jones Pruitt was then arraigned and transported to the Bell County Jail on Monday with a $100,000 bond.

This is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440.

The Harker Heights Police Department would like to thank the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Killeen Police Department, Nolanville Police Department and the Harker Heights Fire Department Emergency Services for their assistance.