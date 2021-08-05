Killeen Veteran owned business recovers with help of the community, one year later

A robbery at JDog Junk Removal in Killeen nearly forced them to close their doors for good last year. But now they proved you can’t keep a veteran down.

Last July, the folks at JDog Junk Removal came in to find that they had been robbed the night before.

A truck and trailer, along with several other pieces of equipment and tools, were stolen costing them tens of thousands of dollars they couldn’t afford to lose.

”Last year’s robbery was man, it was devastating with the robbery and on top of COVID and everything that went on,” said Jayd Bosiacki, owner of JDog Junk Removal in Killeen.

Now a year later they are back into full swing, but the road back wasn’t easy.

”Bit by bit, piece by piece, tool by tool, we were able to chip away at it. We replaced the generators. We replaced the tire recycling machines, pneumatic tools, battery-operated tools. The truck has been replaced and fixed and lastly. We just got our trailer back,” said Bosiacki.

Now they are back and better than ever, serving the community alongside their fellow veterans and friends who are excited to work there.

"It’s inspiring actually, to know that there is a company out there dedicated to helping veterans and anybody that is in any type of service. It feels good,” said employee, Jakkara Daley.

”I like that I can go out into the community and so many people, and not only can I go out and serve them and do things for them, but it’s also an opportunity for them to see me and say 'Hey, people can change,” said U.S. Army Veteran and JDog employee, Blake Cyr.

Though they said it’s full steam ahead from here, and that if it wasn’t for the support from the community, other veterans, and other local businesses helping out - their doors would have been closed for good.

”So many people brought us things and said 'Here use my tools and bring it back to me when you’re all done.' Then as we bought those tools, we gave them back. We would have never made it, we would have never made it if it wasn’t for this community,” said Bosiacki.

JDog in Killeen is back to running strong; proving you can’t keep a veteran down for long.