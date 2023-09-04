Killeen sees high rates of growth within the city, named best housing market in the nation

KILLEEN, Texas — As more people continue to move to Central Texas, the City of Killeen is seeing much of that growth — and for good reason.

Killeen was recently named the best housing market in the nation, and second in the state for the lowest cost of living — according to a study by the financial technology, Company Smart Asset.

Data shows that the cost of living in Killeen with housing, gas, food, and other estimates, sits at about $1,400 a month.

The state average in Texas is more than double.

According to the 2020 Census, the annual growth in Killeen has been about two percent each year.

As the growth continues, many residents are seeing it within all of the new housing developments throughout the city.