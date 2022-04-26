Killeen residents hit the polls as early voting starts in Bell County

KILLEEN, TX — Early voting started in Bell County Monday and the weather didn’t keep voters from casting their ballots.

Voters hit the polls in Killeen as soon as they opened Monday morning to cast a ballot before the city election in May.

”I feel like it’s just easier to vote early. Less people and to get it over with. Not like that but, you know, just to make it easier,” said Omar Marquec, Killeen voter.

Four mayoral candidates for Killeen are on the ballot along with several changes to the City Council Charter that could affect future elections if passed.

This is something former City Council member Shirley Fleming is eager to vote on.

"[I'm] here to make a change in Killeen because we really do need a change with the mayor and some of the council members. So, that’s why I'm here to vote today. I think that, if everybody votes the right way, we will have a change,” said Fleming.

With Killeen mayoral candidates caught up in recent controversies, Fleming said she wanted to make sure to cast her vote as soon as possible.

”They’re fighting against each other and it’s very sad to hear what some of them are saying. I don’t like it. If we’re going to move Killeen forward, we’ve got to pull together and we’ve got to work together in harmony and strength,” said Fleming.

Decriminalization of marijuana is also on the minds of voters in Killeen.

”I think it’s 2022 so why are we still criminalizing people for low amounts of marijuana,” said Marquec.

That’s why some voters are voting against proposed charter changes that could make it harder to decriminalize marijuana.

”It just makes it harder for us to put it on the next election coming up. So, kind of proposition K, the language makes it hard for us to put it on the ballot for the city council to vote for,” said Marquec.

Early voting in Killeen will go through April 29th and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.