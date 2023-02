AUSTIN, Texas — A Killeen resident has won millions after hitting the Powerball on Jan. 28.

Officials said the winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store located at 1001 Willow Springs Road (Suite 1), in Killeen.

The winner has elected to remain anonymous.

Officials said they matched all five o the white ball numbers drawn (2-18-23-27-47), but not the red Powerball number (15).