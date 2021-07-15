Killeen property tax rate may decrease, what your money is being used for

The City of Killeen announced the proposed annual budget, and the budget is allowing room to decrease the property tax rate by 1.0¢.

The General fund supported by property and sales taxes has a budget set at $103 million and a ending fund balance of 26.3 percent for the coming year. The budget provides $244 million in for multiple funding expenses.

The majority of this money is being used for public safety measures, including police departments, fire departments, court systems, etc. This may be a much needed move, with crime rates and a record 31 homicides reported in Killeen just last year.

The cities water and sewage, including Senior Citizens Assistance Programs, and transportation, including street maintenance, take on the rest of the funds.

The budget public hearing is scheduled for July 21 5 p.m. at City Hall. The public is encouraged to attend, and anyone unable to attend in person can view the hearing on the City of Killeen's website.

The budget will be adopted September 14, and the new fiscal year begins October 1, 2021 and ends September 30, 2022.