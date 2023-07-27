Killeen police seize multiple different drugs, one gun during traffic stop

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police, with the assistance of a K-9 unit, seized a variety of drugs and a firearm on Wednesday after a traffic stop.

At 4:37 p.m. in the 200 block of Hallmark Avenue, the passenger driving the vehicle fled on foot during the traffic stop and was apprehended.

According to authorities, officers recovered 3.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.2 pounds of marijuana, 14.3 grams of ecstasy, 8.12 grams of cocaine, 16.74 grams of fentanyl pills, 5.64 grams of alprazolam and one handgun.

Two people were arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail — charges are pending.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.