Killeen police searching for suspect in New Year's Eve aggravated robbery

Posted at 5:55 PM, Jan 04, 2022
The Killeen Police Department said is trying to identify a suspect in the aggravated robbery of a business.

Police said the male suspect entered a business at the 4300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop on New Year's Eve around 10:30 p.m. The man displayed a black semi-automatic handgun, demanded money, and then fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount.

The suspect is described as wearing a white hooded shirt with multicolored stripes, a baseball hat with a red bill, a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes, according to Killeen police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

