Killeen police searching for suspect in indecent exposures 'around town'

Posted at 4:27 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 17:27:00-04

The Killeen police Special Victims Unit is searching for a man who is allegedly "exposing himself around town."

Police said they received multiple reports in reference to a man exposing himself around town.

"In one instance a citizen was able to obtain a photograph of the male," said police. "The suspect was wearing a do-rag on his head, white t-shirt, and jogging pants."

Detective Holtzclaw with Killeen police is asking anyone with information to call 254-200-7969.

"Also, anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Indecent Exposure, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com," said police.

