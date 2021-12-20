Killeen police searching for suspect in 3 aggravated robberies

Killeen police are trying to identify a suspect in three aggravated robberies on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Police said in the first robbery Saturday evening, around 8:15 p.m. a man armed with a black semi-automatic handgun entered a business in the 1500 block of East Elms Road.

KPD

He was described to be wearing a black beanie, white surgical type mask or red face covering, black jacket, gray sweatpants, and black shoes, according to police.

"It was reported a male entered the business and displayed a handgun and demanded money," said Killeen police. "The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money."

The man then entered a business about every 10 minutes, one at the 4800 block of Trimmier Road and another at the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.