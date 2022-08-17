Killeen police searching for shooter who damaged several vehicles

Killeen police said they are searching for a man who fired shots in a roadway and damaged several vehicles with the gunfire.

Police said around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.

Multiple casings were spread out from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street, according to police. No victims were located but police said several vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

"Detectives with the General Investigations Unit are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the male in this photo," said police. "They located surveillance video of this suspect firing a handgun in the roadway."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.