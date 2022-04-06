Killeen police searching for female suspect in alleged forgery case

Killeen police are searching for a female suspect who allegedly purchased goods with counterfeit totaling $200.

Police said on Monday the woman was seen entering the 7 Eleven convenience store located at 1814 North West South Young where she purchased several times "to include three $50 prepaid cards with counterfeit $20 totaling $200."

The same woman has been reported at HEB on March 10 and March 18, according to Killeen police.

"The female suspect is said to drive a white Camaro with a black top or a tan and silver Pathfinder SUV," said Killeen police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.