Killeen police searching for at-large, armed robbery suspect

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent robbery from earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., police arrived at an undisclosed business located in the 4200 block of Stan Schlueter Loop after receiving a call regarding an aggravated robbery.

Police said that a male entered the business brandishing a gun and demanded an undetermined amount of money.

“The suspect is described as a black male around 5’10” tall with a slim build,” police said in their official report.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark zip-up jacket, gray pants bearing a black stripe on each leg, and black shoes with white soles.

Police report the suspect had no facial hair and is in his early 20s. He is believed to be armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Police are asking anyone who may have information or has witnessed anything concerning this incident. Anyone who can assist may contact Crime Stoppers at (254)-526-TIPS (8477) or visit www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com online. The P3Tips App is available for iOS or Android to give an anonymous tip. Any information disclosed is confidential and anonymous.

“If your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash,” police said.