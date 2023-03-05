Watch Now
Killeen police searching for aggravated robbery suspect who wielded knife

Posted at 2:55 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 15:55:29-05

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery.

Around 5:57 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Star Mart located in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue on reports of a robbery, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police said the male reportedly entered the store, threatened the employee with a knife, and took property from the business.

The suspect is described as around 5 foot tall, weighing 160 pounds, and wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black pants.

He is also described as having a shaved head and a beard, with a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where calls can report anonymously.

