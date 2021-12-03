Watch
Killeen police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

Killeen PD
Posted at 3:17 PM, Dec 03, 2021
The Killeen Police Department is searching for the suspect in the aggravated robbery of a business.

Police said around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, the suspect entered the Texan Mart located at 3000 Lake Road. The man displayed a black semi-automatic handgun to demand money and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 6 feet in height, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, brown overalls, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

