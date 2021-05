KILLEEN, TX — Killeen Police say they received a 911 call at 3:42p in reference to a shooting victim in the 3600 block of Bull Run Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a male victim with a gunshot wound.

Officers said the man was alert and was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

No other information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

