Killeen police say no threats at Killeen mall, shoplifter arrested

Killeen police have located and arrested a shoplifter that was referenced to be "potentially" armed at the Killeen Mall.

Police said Wednesday night that there were no threats at the mall after reports of an "active shooter" or gunman began circulating on social media.

"We were contacted in reference to a shoplifter at the mall that was “potentially” armed," said police. "That individual has been located and arrested."

The police department said the mall is safe and there are no active threats to the public.

