Killeen police: Recent rise in shootings 'unusual' for this time of year

KILLEEN, Texas — The violence continues in Killeen over the weekend.

Three more people were shot, this time in a moving car, causing the driver to lose control.

“I was in my living room watching TV and then I heard a collision," said Fred Lemuel, a Killeen Resident.

"Then when I came out of the door, I saw this young guy get out the car and fall in that yard over there,”

Police say the victim's car hit a parked car, which then pushed into a 10-year-old girl, seriously injuring her.

“It’s just tragic and senseless," said Killeen Police Department Violence Crime Unit Sgt. Neal Holtzclaw.

"The people that are doing this, I hope they are watching and understand that a 10-year-old child was hurt."

Sgt. Holtzclaw said all four victims are stable, they are still searching for who is responsible.

All this happens after Killeen saw five deaths in seven days, earlier in the month.

“Aggravated assaults have gone up about 25 percent, but typically drive-bys are typically down by about 19 percent,” said Holtzclaw.

Holtzclaw said the numbers are unusual so early in the year.

“Last year with COVID-19, the last couple years, had been crazy in the law enforcement, world seeing the crime rise in a lot of the country,” said Sgt.Holtzclaw

Holtzclaw said Killeen saw a drop in crime during said time and hopes the community can rally together to lower it again this year.