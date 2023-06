KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen police officer was arrested by the Coryell County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday for violating a protective order.

"The arrest was a result of an off-duty incident investigated by the Copperas Cove Police Department," the Killeen Police Department said.

Killeen PD has initiated an Internal Affairs investigation and the officer is now on administrative leave with pay pending the results of the investigation.

No other information will be released at this time.