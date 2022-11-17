Killeen police: Man suspected of slashing nearly 100 tires overnight

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police say this man - Jeffrey Delaney - committed thousands of dollars worth of damage over the weekend.

Police said Delaney slashed the tires of about 100 cars - 19 of which, belonged to the City of Killeen.

“19 cars is almost $5000 damage," Killeen Police Department Property Crimes Sgt. Lacy Bobbitt said.

"He damages anywhere from 80 to 100 cars,"

"We must get the estimate for all those personal vehicles as well."

Bobbitt said it all unfolded in one stretch, between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

“He started and he walked south towards Florence,"

"That is where Killeen officers were able to contact him.

"They did not fight him even previously because of some of the videos and recognized him,"

"They were familiar."

However, officers did not arrest Delaney on Florence Road - saying they did not have probable cause.

“At the time we did not have estimates for the damage, so we would be making an arrest for a misdemeanor arrest," Bobbitt said.

"For misdemeanor arrest, it has to be seen in the presence of you or you must get a warranty, cannot make an on-site arrest."

However, after they got the estimate from the city they took Delaney into custody at a local Walmart- for disorderly conduct.

“The next day they were able to arrest him the public of fray," said Sgt. Bobbitt.

"We were able to get the rest of the case a screen by the district attorney."

Delaney was charged with criminal mischief; officers say it is rare to see tire slashing to this magnitude, but vehicle crimes tend to rise at this time of year.

Killeen Resident Michelle Rhea’s said her car was damaged and burglarized this time last year.

“My rims ended up getting stolen and my car was left on old tires I guess they brought,” Rhea said.

That is why she said this year she is beefing up her security.

“Motion sensor lights we put those up," Rhea said.

"Signs that say we have video recording,"

"We have cameras now,

"I strongly suggest a ring doorbell,”

Bobbitt said they usually see 5 to 10 vehicle burglaries a week - normally eight of those are unlocked vehicles.

Police said to make sure you lock your doors and if you can, park in well-light areas or garages.