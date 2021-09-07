Killeen Police make arrest in weekend shooting investigation

KILLEEN, Texas — An arrest has been made in a Sept. 4 shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

On Sept. 4 officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Elms Road for a shooting victim.

While en route to the scene, officers were informed the gunshot victim was at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights and was being airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 24-year-old Nakealon Keunte Mosley.

Mosley was charged with Aggravated Assault Family Member with a Deadly Weapon.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and his bond was set at $500,000.

Mosley was located and is currently in the Bell County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was made available.

