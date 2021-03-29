Killeen Police looking to identify suspect in drive-by shooting near Becker Dr.

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who allegedly shot a 17-year-old from a blue car Monday, leaving him with multiple gunshot wounds.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the area of 1600 block of Becker Dr in reference to a shooting victim around 12:55PM March 29.

Officers located a 17-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple by a Killeen EMS ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a blue 4-door car was traveling north on Becker Dr and someone inside the vehicle fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was standing outside.

The vehicle continued north on Becker Dr and fled the area prior to officer’s arrival.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone who may have information about identifying the suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.