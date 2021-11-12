Killeen police looking for suspect involved in series of robberies on Veterans Day

KILLEEN, Texas — Detectives with the Killeen Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit are looking for a suspect involved in a series of robberies on Nov. 11.

According to police, at approximately 9:21 p.m. on Nov.11, officers responded to an Aggravated Robbery of a business located at 2000 Trimmier Road.

Police say the suspect was reportedly wearing a ski mask, a black jacket with a gray hood, gray sweatpants and had a handgun.

The suspect entered the store and began demanding money and proceeded to flee on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Afterward, police responded to an Aggravated Robbery of a business at 1000 S WS Young Dr.

The description of the suspect described in this incident matched that of the suspect in the first incident.

The suspect again entered the store and demanded money and proceeded to flee on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the suspect is around 5'10".

The Killeen Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this case and will provide updates as they become available.

Detectives are asking those who may have seen anything, or know anything, about this series of Aggravated Robberies, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.