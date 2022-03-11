Killeen police investigating woman fatally shot, man's ‘self-inflicted’ gunshot wound

Killeen police are investigating after a man was found dead with a ‘self-inflicted’ gunshot wound, and a woman was fatally shot in another residence.

Officers responded around 12:20 p.m. to the 2600 block of Brook Hollow Circle to investigate reports that a suspicious male was armed.

"Upon the officers arrival, they located a male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound," said police. "While officers were on scene, they were advised about an unconscious female at a residence located in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive."

Officers arrived at the second located to find the woman deceased with a gunshot wound, police said.

"At this point, we are in the early stages of the preliminary investigation of this case," said police. "Information will be released as it becomes available."