Killeen police investigating shooting that left 2 injured

Killeen police are investigating a Thursday shooting that left two injured.

Police said around 7 p.m. officers responded to Fort Hood Street and Rancier Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers located a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman who were both injured with gunshot wounds.

The two were in their car headed northbound in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street when a driver in another vehicle stopped and began firing shots, according to police.

"A black sedan pulled next to the victims and fired shots at the victim’s vehicle," said police. "The suspect vehicle turned east on Hallmark Ave. and the victim continued north."

Both victims were transported to a local hospital by helicopter. According to Killeen police, the woman is stable while the man is in critical condition.

The department is asking anyone who has information about this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.