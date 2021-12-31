Killeen police investigating shooting that injured teen Wednesday morning

KILLEEN, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that left one teen injured Wednesday morning.

Police responded around 9:55 a.m. in the 900 block of W. Jasper Road.

Upon arrival, officers located the teen with an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

According to Killeen police, he was transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Upon investigation, officers have learned the teen was conducting a business transaction he had arranged online.

He had attempted to meet the suspect in a side parking lot while staying inside his own vehicle, police said.

The suspect then attempted to steal the items and fired at the teen's vehicle, striking the victim in the face.

After which, the suspect then fled on foot alongside two other males.

Killeen P.D.'s K9 Unit later located the suspect and two males at a nearby house.

The suspect and two males were arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

One of the suspects has since been released, said police.

Eric Lavaughn Bonner Jr., 19, is now being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with any information about this aggravated assault, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

To learn more about Killeen P.D.'s 24-hour 'Safe Exchange Zone', click here.