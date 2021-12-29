Watch
Killeen police investigating shooting that injured man Wednesday morning

Posted at 1:23 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 14:23:20-05

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday morning.

Police responded just before 10 a.m. near the Chevron on 902 West Jasper Drive. Officers who arrived on the scene located a man suffering with a gunshot wound.

According to Killeen police, he was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers and detectives are on scene and continue to investigate the shooting, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

