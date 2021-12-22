Killeen police investigating shooting, death of 23-year-old

Killeen Police are investigating the overnight shooting death of a 23-year-old man.

Police said they arrived at the 700 block of Cardinal Ave to locate Amos Jeremiah Goff deceased with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the victim deceased at 2:39 a.m. and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences.

This is the 18th murder this year in Killeen, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477 or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.